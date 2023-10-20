TJS delegation meets Rahul Gandhi in Karimnagar

October 20, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

A delegation of the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) led by its president M. Kodandaram on Friday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Karimnagar.

Mr. Kodandaram along with TJS vice-president P. L. Vishweshwar Rao called on Mr. Gandhi at a hotel just before the latter resumed his “Vijaya Bheri” bus yatra on the third day to drum up support for the Congress party in the poll-bound Telangana State.

Speaking to the media after the brief meeting, Mr. Kodandaram said: “We have discussed the prevailing political situation in the State with Mr. Rahul Gandhi and underscored the need for defeating the ‘autocratic’ BRS regime in the November 30 Assembly polls.”

Mr. Gandhi shared his views on the importance of caste census and sought the cooperation of all to ensure emancipation of weaker sections and promote social justice, he added.

When asked about the possibility of any electoral alliance between the TJS and the Congress, he said the TJS will issue a statement in this regard in Hyderabad on Saturday.