TJ centres make room for quarantine centres

At least three mosques in the city, which serve as nerve centres for the Tablighi Jamaat, have doubled up as quarantine centres, a senior worker said.

The mosques include a markaz – Idara-e-Millia Masjid – at Malakpet, Masjid-e-Alamgir at Shanti Nagar, and Jama Masjid Moazzampura at Mallepally.

Sources from the Tablighi Jamaat said that there are around 35 persons at Masjid-e-Almagir and about 40 at Idara-e-Millia Masjid. Several others have been quarantined at Jama Masjid Moazzampura.

“People have been quarantined here. The families of those who came in contact with Jamaat workers are here as well, including women and children. We have a few people from other faiths also at the masjids. Food is being provided to them and we are doing our best to take care of them,” he said.

The senior worker also said that they were working in coordination with the authorities. The names of other Tablighi centres that could serve as quarantine facilities, have been suggested to the authorities.

These centres include a large facility at Shaheen Nagar called Kanz-ul-Uloom, and two others at Shapur and Akbarabad in Srinagar Colony.