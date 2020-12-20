Three youths drown in tank

They were on a picnic and ventured into the water for swimming

A sightseeing trip to the picturesque Puligundala reservoir, a popular tourist spot in Penuballi mandal, turned tragic for a group of young picnickers when three youngsters drowned in the Puligundala tank abutting the Kanakagiri reserve forest area on Sunday.

Tragedy struck the young picnickers from Battulapalli village in neighbouring Kalluru mandal after three youths accidentally drowned in the Puligundala tank when they ventured into the water body for swimming late in the afternoon. Shell-shocked by the tragic incident, the other picnickers immediately alerted the local police over the phone.

A police team led by the Kalluru Assistant Commissioner of Police N Venkatesh reached the spot and retrieved the bodies of the three youths from the tank brimming with water by deploying swimmers. The police identified the deceased as Janga Guna, 24, S Chalapathi, 25, and Vemireddy Sai, 18. The Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkataveeraiah visited the incident site and consoled the family members of the bereaved in the evening.