Kishan Reddy seeks Telangana CM’s intervention on pending works near Cherlapally and Secunderabad railway stations

January 31, 2024 10:57 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region, G. Kishan Reddy, on Tuesday, has urged Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to personally intervene to see that pending land acquisition for the upcoming new passenger terminal in Cherlapally is expedited at the earliest. The Union Minister also urged for his intervention about the road widening towards the north entrance of the Secunderabad railway station.

In an official communication to the Chief Minister, a copy of which was released to the media, the Minister explained about the salient features of the fourth passenger terminal under construction in Hyderabad to cater to the growing railway passenger needs of the twin cities in addition to the existing terminal stations of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Kacheguda.

The South Central Railway (SCR) plans to widen the approach roads to the upcoming terminal at Cherlapally from the FCI godown and from Bharatnagar to 200 ft and 100 ft wide, respectively. At least three more acres is required near the MMTS platform side for parking and other purposes. The railways has also paid 4 crore for a new water supply connection and this too needed to be expedited, said Mr. Reddy.

The existing road from Alpha Hotel to Rathifile bus stop should also be widened to about 120 ft in view of the heavy traffic load on the stretch and for the convenience of the train passengers. Similarly, the Minister brought to the notice of the CM about the urgent need to widen the sewage line to 4.8 metres near Moula Ali yard station to prevent flooding of the track from the nearby colonies on either side.

Mr. Reddy said that a joint inspection by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) officials was already conducted and a report was submitted to the government on the issue. The pending works have been brought to the notice of the previous government twice – June 2022 and again on March 2023, but there was no response, he claimed and called for an early resolution.