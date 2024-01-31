GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kishan Reddy seeks Telangana CM’s intervention on pending works near Cherlapally and Secunderabad railway stations

January 31, 2024 10:57 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Works are on for the construction of modern railway station with 10 platforms at Cherlapally by the South Central Railway.

Works are on for the construction of modern railway station with 10 platforms at Cherlapally by the South Central Railway. | Photo Credit: File | NAGARA GOPAL

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region, G. Kishan Reddy, on Tuesday, has urged Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to personally intervene to see that pending land acquisition for the upcoming new passenger terminal in Cherlapally is expedited at the earliest. The Union Minister also urged for his intervention about the road widening towards the north entrance of the Secunderabad railway station.

In an official communication to the Chief Minister, a copy of which was released to the media, the Minister explained about the salient features of the fourth passenger terminal under construction in Hyderabad to cater to the growing railway passenger needs of the twin cities in addition to the existing terminal stations of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Kacheguda.

The South Central Railway (SCR) plans to widen the approach roads to the upcoming terminal at Cherlapally from the FCI godown and from Bharatnagar to 200 ft and 100 ft wide, respectively. At least three more acres is required near the MMTS platform side for parking and other purposes. The railways has also paid 4 crore for a new water supply connection and this too needed to be expedited, said Mr. Reddy.

The existing road from Alpha Hotel to Rathifile bus stop should also be widened to about 120 ft in view of the heavy traffic load on the stretch and for the convenience of the train passengers. Similarly, the Minister brought to the notice of the CM about the urgent need to widen the sewage line to 4.8 metres near Moula Ali yard station to prevent flooding of the track from the nearby colonies on either side.

Mr. Reddy said that a joint inspection by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) officials was already conducted and a report was submitted to the government on the issue. The pending works have been brought to the notice of the previous government twice – June 2022 and again on March 2023, but there was no response, he claimed and called for an early resolution.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / indian railways

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.