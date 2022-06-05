Three of family killed, six others injured in accident

Car crashes into a road divider after one of its tyres burst

A horrific accident on the National Highway 163 on Sunday left three occupants of a car dead and six others injured.

The ghastly accident occurred when the Tavera car carrying nine members of a family crashed into a road divider after one of its tyres burst at Govardhanagiri in Raghunathpalli mandal in Jangaon district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The victims were identified as Showkath Hussain, 62, Farzana Begum, 56 and Afreen Sultana, 36. They hailed from Chintal locality in Warangal city.

The nine occupants of the car were heading to Hyderabad to attend a function at their relative’s house when their car met with the accident.

The intensity of the crash was so severe that some of the occupants of the car were flung out of the vehicle and sustained grievous injuries. A baby, who was travelling in the same vehicle, sustained minor injuries.

The local police immediately swung into action and shifted all the injured persons to a hospital in Jangaon.