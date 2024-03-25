GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three, including juvenile, booked under POCSO and NDPS Acts in Jagtial

Accused befriended minor girl, forced her to consume ganja and sexually assaulted her separately over the past couple of months

March 25, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau

Three people, including a juvenile, were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by the Jagtial town police on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl multiple times at different places over the past couple of months.

The Jagtial town police on Monday apprehended the duo and the third accused, a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL), based on a complaint by the victim’s father.

The police identified two of the three accused as A. Prem Kumar, 25, a waterproofing technician and S. Venkatesh, 20, a tractor driver, both hailing from Jagtial district. Police said the accused befriended the minor girl, forced her to consume ganja and sexually assaulted her separately over the past couple of months.

The police also booked the accused under Section 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act following seizure of dry ganja from their possession.

Upon noticing ‘behavioural changes’ in the minor girl who was a school dropout, the victim’s father admitted her to a de-addiction centre for treatment. She was subsequently shifted to a Government-run orphanage, police added.

Police sources said the CCL was placed under the charge of the Child Welfare Police Officer (CWPO) for producing him before the Juvenile Justice Board as per the provisions of the JJ Act.

