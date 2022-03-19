Three drug peddlers arrested, 560 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad

In a major haul, Cyberabad police on Saturday arrested three inter-State drug peddlers and seized 560 kg of ganja from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of Special Operations Team (SOT), Shamshabad Zone, apprehended Saleem Ullah (38), Shaik Rehan (25) and Shaik Waseem (38), all natives of Amravati district in Maharashtra, under Rajendra Nagar police station limits.

They also seized a car, a DCM van and three mobile phones. They were smuggling the contraband to Maharashtra from Chitrakonda agency, Odisha, via Hyderabad.