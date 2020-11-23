Hyderabad

Three cell phone snatchers held

Three youngsters, including two minors, involved in mobile phone snatching were held by Asif Nagar police here on Monday.

On November 13 the victim, J Tukaram from BHEL, got down from his friend’s car near Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital and was walking towards Mehidiptnam. While he was trying to book a cab from Pillar No. 37, Rethibowli, a bike-borne miscreant, snatched his phone and sped away.

Based on his complaint, Asif Nagar police registered a case and after analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area, they nabbed Mohd Najeeb Khan, 22, from Natraj Nagar in Asifnagar, and the two minors.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2020 7:08:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/three-cell-phone-snatchers-held/article33161924.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY