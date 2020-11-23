Three cell phone snatchers held

Three youngsters, including two minors, involved in mobile phone snatching were held by Asif Nagar police here on Monday.
On November 13 the victim, J Tukaram from BHEL, got down from his friend’s car near Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital and was walking towards Mehidiptnam. While he was trying to book a cab from Pillar No. 37, Rethibowli, a bike-borne miscreant, snatched his phone and sped away.
Based on his complaint, Asif Nagar police registered a case and after analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area, they nabbed Mohd Najeeb Khan, 22, from Natraj Nagar in Asifnagar, and the two minors.
