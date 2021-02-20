Three branches of SBI opened

Three branches of the State Bank of India (SBI), Hyderabad Circle, were inaugurated on Saturday.
Inaugurating the Income Tax Colony branch, Banjara Hills, Anjaneya Nagar branch in Kukatpally, and a rural branch in Thorrur, Rangareddy district, Chief General Manager Om Prakash Mishra said the facilities had been opened with the purpose of providing personalised service to residents of localities.
Opening the Anjaneya Nagar facility, Mr.Mishra interacted with customers and handed over sanction letters of housing loan totalling ₹3.50 crore. Customers appreciated the technological advancements made by the bank and improvements in service levels, a release said.
He urged the branch staff to create awareness of the benefits of schemes and products of customer convenience, safety and investment such as YONO, YONO Cash, personal accident insurance product through YONO, Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). /a A press release said the renovated, dedicated office for State Bank of India SC/ST Employees Welfare Association (SEWA) was also inaugurated by Mr.Mishra. On behalf of SEWA, he handed over dry ration kits to outsourced employees working in LHO.
