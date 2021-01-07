Three arrested on charge of creating fake GST invoices

The officers of Anti-Evasion team of Rangareddy GST Commissionerate booked a case of fake invoices and fraudulent claim of GST refund against businessman Mukesh Kumar Goel, Sanjay Joshi and Rahul Aggarwal. The accused created non-existent firms, issued invoices without supplying goods or services, facilitated fraudulent availment of Input Tax Credit and claimed refund on account of inverted tax structure.
They had floated many firms either directly by them or with the help of their known persons and such firms had claimed Input Tax Credit based on fake/bogus invoices, officials said. Further, investigation revealed that Pritam Foorwear Corporation, Rajesh Footwear and Yogesh Footwear had issued fake GST invoices/ e-way bills and facilitated in passing of ineligible ITC to the tune of ₹32.54 crore and fraudulently claimed refund to the tune of Rs. 19.1 crore. Investigations had revealed that they had a well thought out conspiracy aimed at duping the exchequer by way of creation of a complex web of interconnected firms/companies engaged in fraudulent issuance of tax invoices without supply of goods or services.
The three admitted to their involvement in the case.
