Those in meat business tested: Owaisi

Days ahead of Id-al-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid, around 50 persons belonging to the Quraishi community were tested for the novel coronavirus, Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi said on Tuesday. The community comprises butchers and others involved in meat business.

“Around 50 persons from the Quraishi community have undergone the RT-PCR test at the Unani Hospital in Charminar on Tuesday. This is done so that they can protect their lives, those of their families and of buyers,” Mr Owaisi said.

He said there around 400 hawkers in the Charminar area who will also be tested shortly. He also appealed to associations of tiffin centres to get those working in their restaurants tested.

As reported earlier, imams in mosques had suggested that butchers, who are employed by several families on Bakrid, be tested for the novel coronavirus en masse by residents of neighbourhood who intend to employ them on the festival. Maulana Ahsan al Hamoomi had opined that Muslims of a neighbourhood book functional halls, identify butchers and get them tested before making the sacrifice.