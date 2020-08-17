Hyderabad

Theft in football association office

Telangana Football Association secretary G. Palguna informed on Monday that there was a theft in the Association office located on the premises of Lal Bahadur Stadium on Sunday night.

“We found the office door broken and many of the items, including a silver trophy and 14 brass trophies besides the new mementoes bought for the forthcoming League championships, were stolen,” he said.

“The last time we opened the office was 20 days ago otherwise it had been closed mostly because of the coronavirus pandemic,” the TFA official said. “We have lodged a police complaint in this regard,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 17, 2020 6:09:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/theft-in-football-association-office/article32375780.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story