The Hindu guidance for engineering

With the EAMCET results out and engineering counselling to begin in a few weeks, it is time for students and parents to understand what engineering course is all about.

The Hindu EDGE counselling sessions will precisely address this issue where professors from various engineering colleges will respond to questions on choosing the courses and colleges.

Entry is free for all through registration and the registered students will be given a handbook, ‘thenxt.step’, ‘Your window to the Future’, with detailed information about all the relevant courses. The television partner for the event is TV5 News Channel.

Date: June 3, 2017 (Saturday),

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Venue: Institute of Engineers, Khairatabad.