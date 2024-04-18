GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Hindu FIC to hold career guidance seminars in Hyderabad

April 18, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Future India Club (TH-FIC), in collaboration with Krishna Pradeep’s 21st Century IAS Academy, presents the ‘Unlock Your Future’ career guidance seminars across colleges in Hyderabad. The inaugural seminar of this series will take place at R.K. Kedia Degree College, Chaderghat, on Friday.

These seminars aim to enlighten undergraduate students about the myriad career pathways available post graduation. Students will receive insights into career options such as government examinations, Defence, Law, Research, and more. They will also gain valuable advice on selecting the right path and tips for effective preparation.

Bhavani Shankar, director of KP’s 21st Century IAS Academy, along with a team of seasoned professionals, will conduct these informative sessions at various colleges and universities.

Colleges interested in hosting these seminars for their students are encouraged to reach out to D. Kiran Kumar at 90009-01616 for further details.

