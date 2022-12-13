The Hindu FIC seminar on new age careers today

December 13, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST

The Hindu Future India Club, in association with Roots Collegium, is organising a seminar on the topic “Preparing students for new age careers” for Intermediate students at Alphores IIT and NEET Academy, Alphores e-Techno School, Kothapally (H), in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

It is an interactive, informative and interesting forum for students to interact with eminent educationists and distinguished personalities, exchange information and share their views.

Collector R.V. Karnan is scheduled to attend the conclave as the chief guest. The event is slated to be held from 11 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. A separate seminar on the same topic is scheduled to be held at Trinity Junior College A/C Girls Campus, beside Spencer’s Retail Ltd., on Jagtial Road at 3 p.m.

The objective is to sensitise students on new age careers and build a better future for them.