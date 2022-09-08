Thai firms keen to explore opportunities in TS

FTCCI, Thai Chamber of Commerce sign MoU to facilitate trade, investments

FTCCI, Thai Chamber of Commerce sign MoU to facilitate trade, investments

Thailand firms are keen to explore investment opportunities in the sectors of agriculture, canned food, food processing, dairy, meat processing and furniture in Telangana.

Providing backdrop for their interest is the progressive business environment that prevails in Telangana and the State government’s emphasis on improving the ease of doing business levels, the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) said in a release on the visit of a trade delegation it is leading from the State to Thailand.

The Telangana trade delegation with more than 30 members is visiting Thailand on the invitation of Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Foreign Trade and Investment, Board of Trade of Thailand. The visit is aimed at exchanging and exploring trade and investment opportunities in Thailand and to share details of opportunities available in Telangana, FTCCI said.

It said this announcing signing of an MoU with Thai Chamber of Commerce. The main objective of the MoU is to help facilitate and promote trade and investment, FTCCI said. Vice Chairman of Thai Chamber of Commerce Phairush Burapachaisri and FTCCI President Anil Agarwal exchanged MoU documents in the presence of Thailand Consul General in Chennai Nitirooge Phoneprasert, senior officials and others.

“The MoU will play a pivotal role in our trade relations and bring a new change,” Mr.Agarwal said. Mr.Burapachaisri expressed confidence that it will pave way for many more investment opportunities in both the regions.

FTCCI on behalf of Telangana government urged Thai furniture companies to set up manufacturing units in the State either directly or through joint ventures.