Textile town is all set to get large lung space with myriad attractions

The tank bund and park developed by the Sircilla Municipality around the Kotha Cheruvu in Sircilla in Rajanna Sircilla district. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

To be inaugurated by MAUD Minister today

The Kotha Cheruvu tank bund and park encompassing myriad attractions for nature lovers, fitness enthusiasts and kids, developed by the Sircilla Municipality at an estimated cost of ₹13 crore in the textile town of Sircilla, is all set to be thrown open to the public on May 10.

Thanks to the civic body’s beautification drive, the tank got a major facelift with the construction of a 30-feet wide and 1.6 km length tank bund and a park on a three-acre expanse abutting the water body.

The beautification works were carried out by the civic body by utilising the funds from the Telangana Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC), Pattana Pragathi and other special grants, official sources said.

The tank bund and park are slated to be inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao in the textile town on Tuesday. A mini stadium constructed on a sprawling five-acre land at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore is also ready for inauguration, sources added.

Children’s play area in the park developed by the Sircilla municipality around the Kotha Cheruvu in Sircilla. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The park abutting Kotha Cheruvu has several alluring attractions such as a butterfly garden, a rose garden, a yoga shed, an open gym and a mini amphitheatre.

A birds-eye view of the tank bund and park developed by the Sircilla Municipality around the Kotha Cheruvu in Sircilla. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The scenic spot is all set to become a major recreation zone for the denizens of the town as well as visitors with a large lung space in the middle of the district headquarters town, said Sircilla Municipal Commissioner V. Sammaiah.

It offers a plethora of recreational facilities for all age groups including a toy train ride for kids and a walking track, open gym and yoga shed for fitness enthusiasts, he told The Hindu.