Textile Park to employ 10,000 people: Errabelli

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and other officials with the Korean business delegation that visited the upcoming Textile Park in Warangal on Wednesday.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and other officials with the Korean business delegation that visited the upcoming Textile Park in Warangal on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: M_MURALI

The upcoming Textile Park in Sangem mandal would provide employment to about 10,000 people and this region would witness massive development within few years, said Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

The Minister visited the park along with district Collector M Haritha and a Korean business team. The Korean company Young One had purchased 290 acres in the Textile Park to set up a synthetic jackets, shoes, track suits manufacturing unit with an investment of ₹ 1,000 crore. It would set up eight units providing employment to thousands of people.

Mr Dayakar Rao inspected the ongoing works such as infrastructure at the Textile Park and urged the officials to expedite the works and enable the entrepreneurs to begin their activities.

ZP chairman G Jyothi, MLA Ch Dharma Reddy and others were present.

Later, the Minister distributed double-bedroom houses to the beneficiaries at Ramachandrapuram village in Sangem mandal. A total of 80 houses were built with a cost of ₹ 5 crore. The Minister also distributed tractors to beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Dayakar Rao listed out the welfare and development programmes launched by the TRS government.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 8:59:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/textile-park-to-employ-10000-people-errabelli/article30278750.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

