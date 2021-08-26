Hyderabad

Tension near Malla Reddy’s house

Tension prevailed at Malla Reddy’s house late on Wednesday night when Congress activists tried to ‘storm’ it.

Protesting unsavoury remarks by Malla Reddy against Revanth, a group of Congress workers staged a protest near his house in Bowenpally. Bowenpally police picked up 11 persons for attempting to create disturbance in the area and shifted them to the police station. The slogan raising Congress party workers said they wanted to register their protest by staging demonstration condemning the derogatory remarks made by the Minister against Revanth Reddy.


