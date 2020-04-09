Ten, including Imam and minor boy, booked

The Bachupally police on Thursday registered a case against 10 persons, including a minor boy, who were found offering prayers at a mosque on Wednesday evening in violation of the lockdown orders enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Acting on a tip-off that a few people had gathered at the mosque in Indiramma colony phase-II of Nizampet, a police team rushed to the spot. “All of them, including the Imam of the mosque, managed to escape, but one Md. Ghouse was caught and he was brought to the police station. Later, everyone who participated in the prayers were taken into custody,” inspector P Jagadeeshwar said.
He said the incident took place around 6.30 p.m. on Wednesday and the accused were booked under Sections 269, 270, 271, 336 and 188 of Indian Penal Code and Section of the 3 Epidemic Diseases Act.
