Hyderabad

Temporary traffic restrictions near Bapu Ghat today

There would be temporary traffic diversions in view of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to Bapu Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Saturday, according to the Hyderabad traffic police. The dignitaries are scheduled to visit Bapu Ghat at 10.30 a.m.

The traffic will either be stopped or diverted from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. at Bapu Ghat, Sangam Bus Stop, Langer House, Andhra Flour Mill and Nanal Nagar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said on Friday.

He requested the general public to plan their movements accordingly and co-operate with the traffic police.

