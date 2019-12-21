Telangana will remain a secular State

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asserted that Telangana will be a cent per cent secular State though it was a matter of inconvenience to some sections of people.

The State government was committed to maintain the secular character of Telangana and be part of efforts to keep India’s flag high in ensuring unity in diversity of its population, Mr. Rao said at the Christmas eve dinner hosted by the State government for Christian community at the Lal Bahadur stadium here on Friday evening.

In his brief address after cutting the Christmas cake and taking part in a prayer, Mr. Rao said the State government was extending equal honour to all religions which was evident from celebration of Batukamma, Ramzan and Christmas at the same venue. He said he felt proud of the achievement.

Telangana was at the top in the country in implementation of welfare schemes, he said, adding that the government had also resolved drinking water problem in the State and was heading to complete all the irrigation projects.

Mr. Rao assured to address the issues raised by Christian elders at the venue. Welfare Minister Koppula Easwar will meet them in this regard, he said. Earlier, Mr. Rao presented gifts to orphaned children.