March 22, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat is gearing up to host the Earth Hour programme organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) on Saturday. Scheduled from 8.30 p.m to 9.30 p.m, the event will see lights switched off for an hour as the Secretariat officials join the global movement. Kicking off the evening at 7.45 p.m, representatives from the WWF will gather on the Secretariat’s lawn to light candles, symbolising solidarity with the cause.