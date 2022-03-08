Telangana schemes give wings to women entrepreneurs: KTR 

IT Minister urges them to look beyond conventional projects, and ‘dream big’

A number of measures aimed at giving wings to women aspiring to become entrepreneurs and to support their ventures are available in Telangana, Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao said on Tuesday.

An additional investment subsidy as well as reservation of 10% plots in industrial parks across the State and setting up of WE Hub, for women entrepreneurs, are among them, the Minister said at the inauguration of FLO Industrial Park in Sultanpur, near here.

Conceptualised in 2013 exclusively for women, the park has been promoted by FICCI Ladies Organisation in partnership with the State government. FLO said it is the first 100% women-owned industrial park in the country and established on 50 acres with an investment of ₹250 crore. The programme, coinciding with International Women’s Day, also marked the launch of operations by a few units at the park.

Noting that only five of the 25 allottees have launched their operations and the rest also need to kickstart their ventures at the earliest, Mr.Rao called upon young women entrepreneurs to look beyond conventional projects and “dream big, start thinking of emerging technologies... about [making] world class products from Hyderabad”. “I would also urge you to start looking at aerospace and defence, healthcare, food processing and also start looking at opportunities in other emerging technologies,” he said, also exhorting them to forge partnerships.

“If you are looking to expand this park, we are more than happy to facilitate another 50 or 100 acres,” the Minister told FLO leaders at the programme, which included national president Ujjwala Singhania and Hyderabad Chapter chairperson Uma Chigurupati.

FLO, in a release, said there are plans to launch the second phase of the project and set up a centre of excellence for skill development. It also plans to set up similar multi-industry women industrial parks in various States. “We expect this industrial park to generate more than 1,600 jobs in the next two years of operation,” Ms.Chigurupati said.