Hyderabad

Telangana police a worried lot

Police on lockdown duty at Charminar.

Police on lockdown duty at Charminar.   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Safety strategy for field level employees sought

The death on Wednesday of a 37-year-old police constable in Hyderabad, after testing positive for coronavirus on May 15, has the police force across the State worried.

Police personnel on the ground are now worried about their health and lives. While the stress has been there since the pandemic and lockdown duties began, the situation is now only exacerbated.

Part of the problem, several field-level officials told The Hindu, is that communication between higher officials and ground staff is one-way, with instructions being issued from above frequently and feedback from the policemen not reaching top officials. “Senior officials are holding conferences regularly to give instructions, but are least bothered about taking feedback from us,” a sub-inspector said.

He said they were asked to conduct vehicle check and verify documents of motorists on road to enforce lockdown daily, which exposed them more to coronavirus.

“What is not coming to light is the stress that policemen are going through, thanks to unruly people who took their free movement for granted during previous lockdowns which had a very few relaxations,” the officer said, adding that the force was having to bear the brunt in the form of continuous work.

While officials insist that masks and other necessary prerequisites have been provided to all field staff on duty, sub-inspectors and other lower-cadre officers are afraid that the extreme levels of exposure to the public increase the chances of their contracting the virus.

“Yes, they have provided us with masks, hand sanitisers, hand gloves and bottles of juice to boost our immunity, despite that he (constable) died. The field staff are at high risk when compared to senior officials,” another sub-inspector with Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said.

Senior officials should come up with a strategy to prevent more cases and deaths among the police force, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 11:07:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/telangana-police-a-worried-lot/article31644483.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY