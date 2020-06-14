Hyderabad

Telangana Governor to hold meeting on COVID-19

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will hold a constructive interaction on combating COVID-19 in the state through video conferencing with eminent personalities at 10.30 a.m. on Monday to take stock of the present situation and explore the way forward.

The main participants conference include former Health secretary K. Sujatha Rao; former DGP H.J. Dora; CCMB director Rakesh Mishra; Apollo Group president Hariprasad; IMA-Telangana president Vijender Reddy; first COVID patient of Telangana to get plasma therapy Vamsi Mohan; and US-based researcher Swaminathan.

The outcomes of the interaction will be documented and shared with the State government for consideration while planning effective containment of COVID-19.

