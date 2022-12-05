Telangana government’s counselling list still categorises us as females, say transgender doctors

December 05, 2022 05:59 am | Updated 05:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

While the two transgender doctors have been appointed as medical officers at Osmania General Hospital, not everything is hunky dory with them. Dr Praacchi Rathore and Dr Ruth John Paul, both had appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) post-graduate exam as trans women but they could not secure seats. Moreover, the State government’s counselling list is still categorising them as females.

Dr Ruth, who comes from SC community, scored 261 marks against the qualifying mark of 169. Looking at the score, Dr Ruth applied for all India as well as Telangana State counselling. After attending counselling sessions, still no seat has been reserved for them. In the NALSA Vs Union of India case, the Supreme Court had ordered the recognition of transgender people as ‘third gender’ affirming that the fundamental rights will equally be applicable to them.

The law is already applicable in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu where transgenders have been allotted seats while the Telangana government is categorising us ‘female’ gender. We have submitted several representations to the government but did not receive reply from anyone, added Dr Ruth.