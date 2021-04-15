Telangana government cancels SSC exams

Intemediate Board promotes Inter first year students and postpones second year exams

As expected, the Telangana government has decided to pass all the 10th class students without any exams for the second year in a row, keeping in view the surge in COVID19 cases.

Similarly, the first year students of Intermediate Board (11th class) will be promoted to the next class without exams while the second year exams will be held at a later date.

Results of the 10th class students will be prepared on the basis of an objective criteria to be developed by the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Board at a later date. If the candidates are not satisfied with the allotted marks they will be given an opportunity to take the exams when the conditions are conducive.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao after a review meeting with senior officials. Last year too, the Chief Minister took a surprise decision to cancel the SSC exams and declare all the students passed.

Special Chief Secretary, Chitra Ramchandran, in an order said the government decided to cancel the exams to be held from May 17. The decision of the CBSE to pass all the 10th class students apparently made the decision easier for the government.