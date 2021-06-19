Telangana Congress celebrates Rahul Gandhi’s birthday

The 51st birthday celebrations of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were subdued with Telangana Congress leaders avoiding lavishness and confining themselves to distributing essential commodities to poor people.

At a programme held at Gandhi Bhavan, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy inaugurated the free COVID-19 vaccination camp organised by the NSUI and rice distribution camps organised by the OBC and minority cells of the TPCC.

He termed Mr. Gandhi a visionary and man of people. He said despite being offered to be Prime Minister and Union Minister, Mr Gandhi preferred to serve people like a common man showcasing his simplicity. He reminded that the great-grandfather, grandmother, and father of Rahul worked as Prime Ministers of the country and top posts were not new to the young leader.

CLP leader in Assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former PCC president Ponnala Laxmaiah, former minister G Vinod, PCC vice president Kumar Rao, NSUI State president Venkat Balmoor, State minority cell chairman Amir Sohail, OBC cell chairman N Srikanth, Woman Congress State president N Sarada and others participated in the programmes.

Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy distributed 30 wheelchairs to the physically challenged in Sangareddy town while his daughter Jaya Reddy provided financial assistance to two orphans.

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar distributed rice cookers to poor people on the occasion. AICC secretary V. Hanmantha Rao provided financial assistance to a poor girl.