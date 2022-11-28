  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022South Korea vs. Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Ghana takes lead after Kudus brace

Telangana, Canada’s Ontario province to expand ties

Identify EVs, aerospace, media and entertainment as new areas of cooperation, sign MoU

November 28, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The MoU, signed in New Delhi on Monday, seeks to build on a February 2016 cooperation agreement.

The MoU, signed in New Delhi on Monday, seeks to build on a February 2016 cooperation agreement. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Telangana government and Canada’s Ontario province have entered into a memorandum of understanding seeking to expand economic cooperation.

Building on their February 2016 MoU, the latest agreement has identified electric vehicles, aerospace, media and entertainment as additional priority sectors for cooperation. Both sides have also agreed to promote reciprocal participation in each other’s flagship events such as Collision 2023 in Toronto and India Joy 2023 in Hyderabad, Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao’s office said in a release on Monday.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Christina Critelli, director-International Representation, Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, signed the MoU at the ICBC Annual Convention in New Delhi in the presence of Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ontario Vic Fedeli in New Delhi. Mr.Rama Rao participated virtually.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.