Teenager held for burglary

A teenage school dropout involved in three house burglaries was arrested on Friday by Charminar police, who recovered ₹ 31.31 lakh cash, silver articles, a laptop and four wristwatches from him.

The accused, Mohammed Nasir (19) from Fathima Nagar of Falaknuma, works as a sales boy at a textile showroom in Rikabgunj near Charminar, said in-charge DCP (South Zone) Gaja Rao Bhupal.

He has been sent to judicial remand.

On August 4, he broke open a shop and decamped with ₹35 lakh cash. “With the help of CCTV cameras, we nabbed him and recovered stolen property from his possession. He was sent to judicial remand,” Mr. Bhupal said.

Nasir, who has studied till class 3, was earlier arrested in cellphone snatching cases by Chandrayangutta and Afzalgunj police and was lodged in Observation Home, Saidabad.

Man murders co-worker

A construction worker murdered his co-worker at Pet Basheerabad late on Thursday night suspecting him to be having an affair with his 23-year-old ‘girlfriend’. Police said the offence took place around 12.30 a.m. on Friday at the labour camp of a construction site at Bhagyalaxmi Nagar. The accused Krishna (27) suspected his girlfriend was having an affair with the victim, K. Madhava Rao (32), from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh. “On Thursday evening, Krishna saw Madhava Rao and the girl talking. A heated argument followed and Krishna left the place,” police said.

Krishna came back around 12.30 a.m. and stabbed Madhava Rao to death. “The woman told us that Madhava Rao had asked her for drinking water when the accused saw them together. She said they were not involved in any relationship,” they said. A murder case was registered and the accused was arrested.