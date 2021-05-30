Teen found dead

A teenager was found dead at his residence at Yousufguda on Friday night. However, the incident came to light only on Saturday evening.

While P. Bala Balaji (16), an Intermediate first year student, ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, his alleged girlfriend Neelima attempted to end her life. Police said that the couple were under the influence of alcohol. Bala Balaji’s father is a reserve sub-inspector in AP Police at Rajahmundry.

According to police, the victim befriended Neelima, an assistant director in the Tollywood film industry, on Facebook and they started chatting. A month ago, both of them reportedly got married and were staying together in Hyderabad.

“Due to some personal issues between them, the couple decided to end their lives. While Bala Balaji died, she survived,” police said.

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)