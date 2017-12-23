32-year-old techie murdered at court gate by in-laws in Telangana’s Malkajgiri

In a gruesome incident, a 32-year-old techie, who walked out of the court complex at Malkajgiri after attending a case of divorce, was brutally murdered by his brothers-in-law a few metres away from the court gate in the presence of his elderly parents.

The victim, identified Chander Yamjala, was inflicted with several knife injuries that led to his instant death. According to police, Chander was attacked between 11 a.m and 11.20 a.m, while he was going to board his car, which was parked a few metres from the court. “All of a sudden, G Vinay, brother-in-law of my son, swooped on him and started stabbing him with a knife. In the meantime, Vinay’s cousin and two friends too attacked my son,” said Chander’s mother, Sandhya. Police said Chander got married to Suhasini in 2010 and she filed a domestic violence case in 2015 with the Malkajgiri police, and a divorce case in the city civil court recently. Sources confirmed that later in the evening, the four accused surrendered before the police and confessed to the murder.

However, the police were tight-lipped on the surrender and denied the reports.