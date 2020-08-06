Techie found dead in Mansoorabad

‘Was not interested in getting married’

A 27-year-old techie was found dead at her residence in Mansoorabad of LB Nagar here on Wednesday night.

According to LB Nagar inspector V Ashok Reddy, the victim Lakshmi, a software engineer with Access Meditech at Mehdipatnam, ended life as she was not interested in getting married.

“She was depressed as her family was looking for matches for her. For the last two years, the family members were looking for a match for her,” he said.

On Wednesday morning, her family members went to ECIL Kushaiguda and returned around 2 p.m. only to find Lakshmi in a shocking state. They shifted her to Global Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

A note purportedly left behind by the victim stated: no one is responsible for my death and don’t get upset over it.

Based on the complaint lodged by her parents, a case was registered and body was handed over to the family members after autopsy at Osmania General Hospital morgue.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni)