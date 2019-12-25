Hyderabad

Teacher ‘rapes’ B. Tech student

An engineering student was allegedly raped by a teacher of a private engineering college in Petbashirabad police station limits.

According to Petbashirabad inspector M. Mahesh, Venkataiah allegedly raped a B.Tech second year student on Monday. He called the victim to the laboratory and committed the offence. The victim approached the police around 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday. The accused has been taken into custody.

