Taxi drivers thank TRS leader

Marri Rajasekhar Reddy ensured RBI directives on loan recovery were implemented

Telangana State Taxi Drivers JAC has thanked TRS leader, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy for ensuring that the Reserve Bank of India’s directives on preventing loan recovery agents from confiscating their vehicles for defaulting on EMI payments were fully followed.

In a statement here, the JAC chairman Shaik Salauddin said that during the pandemic when their livelihood was severely impacted due to the lockdown, Mr Rajashekhar Reddy with the assistance of D Chandra Sekhar, Additional Industrial Adviser, MSME Development Institute, set up a help desk.

The help desk at Narsapur, Balanagar recorded the complaints of drivers and vehicle owners being harassed by the banks and NBFCs who were ignoring the directives of RBI with regard to loan moratorium and rescheduling of payments. With complaints of 800 drivers and owners recorded, pressure was put on the banks and NBFCs.