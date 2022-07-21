TASK forges new pacts, renews bonds to skill youth

The Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) on Wednesday formed new partnerships with 26 companies and renewed engagement with 27 entities for offering a plethora of courses focused on imparting job skills to the youth.

Industries and IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao, who participated in an event organised by TASK, said these partnerships would together impact about 1.50 lakh youth in the State. The partnerships were with companies across industries.

Addressing the gathering, which included former cricketer K.Srikkanth and the leadership of several firms, the Minister highlighted the importance of skilling and upskilling for the youth, particularly in the backdrop of Hyderabad’s emergence as an investment destination for several companies.

TASK, an initiative of the Telangana government, joined hands with over 700 colleges and trained 6.53 lakh students as well as 14,300 faculty members. TASK expanded its reach to many parts of the State and there were plans to further increase the network, he said.

CEO of TASK Shrikant Sinha said TASK was dedicated to empowering students with the latest technologies from top multinational organisations. “With these partnerships, we will be able to provide more courses in emerging technologies, design courses, core engineering subjects, provide more internship and placement opportunities and make students of Telangana more suitable resources for the industry. Some of these partnerships will train the faculty as well,” he said in a release.

Separately, in a release, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) (L&TMRHL) said it entered into an MoU with TASK for enhancing training, development and improving job opportunities for technically qualified and eligible candidates from Telangana. As part of the MoU, TASK, with its database of prospective candidates, would help in skill development and building a talent pool for L&TMRHL and its O&M partner Keolis Hyderabad Mass Rapid Transit System.