Take up enumeration of pension beneficiaries, Revanth tells CM

Telangana Congress Committee working president A. Revanth Reddy has demanded the government to immediately reduce the pension age from 60 years to 57 years as promised during the 2018 Assembly elections.
In an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said enumeration should be taken up to identify the beneficiaries immediately as lakhs of people are waiting for pensions as promised by the TRS party during the election campaign. It was also included in the TRS manifesto while seeking votes, he said.
The Malkajgiri MP also said single women who lost husbands after 2018 were not getting the pension and they should be identified immediately and extended the benefit.
He said only person in a family was getting the pension even though two were eligible. In such cases if the pensioner died their partners were not extended the benefit.
There is no data on any of these beneficiaries with the government and it is the responsibility of the Chief Minister to fulfil his promise, he said and asked the government to take up enumeration immediately as lakhs of eligible pensioners were waiting. He said he came across these issues during his ongoing padayatraand thousands of people have poured out their woes.
