T-Works, Care India collaborate to scale up innovation

Telangana government initiated prototyping centre T-Works and Care India, a not-for-profit organisation working for empowerment of marginalised women and girls, have entered into an agreement to build affordable and accessible innovations.

Their work will focus on health, education, economic empowerment and humanitarian assistance that can be scaled globally. One of the issues they seek to address is household air pollution due to inefficient cooking practices such as use of traditional ‘chulha’ or cook stoves.

The partnership has also started efforts towards enhancing access to and outcome-based delivery of foundational and STEAM learning for children in rural and remote settings. T-Works and Care India through its Design Centre are creating mobile labs with scientific models and laboratory setups to facilitate learning, T-Works said in a release on Tuesday.

As part of the collaboration, T-Works with its designing, prototyping, and production capability, will build impactful solutions and Care with its understanding of social problems and implementation strengths will build and deliver high impact programmes in India and globally.

“This partnership will give us a deeper and much wider perspective, enabling solutions co-developed by us to reach end-users in India,” T-Works CEO Sujai Karampuri said.