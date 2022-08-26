T-Hub partners Hexagon for geospatial experience centre

Technology startup incubator and innovation ecosystem enabler T-Hub has announced a collaboration with technology major Hexagon for building a Geospatial Experience Centre.

With this partnership, both organisations aim to further accelerate India’s growing startup ecosystem by providing technology expertise to startups, T-Hub said about the centre that will be set up at its premises.

The geospatial experience centre will help identify innovative ideas, individuals and startups while also boosting technological capabilities for startups such as facilitating open innovation for early and growth stage startups, experiments for developing proofs-of-concept in the fields of geospatial technology, networking and partnership exposure and accelerating their proficiencies.

The partnership will help Hexagon leverage T-Hub’s innovation expertise and ecosystem of startups, corporates, and investors to accelerate its innovation agendas. A leading geospatial technology corporation, Hexagon will provide opportunities to startups such as access to technology expertise (both hardware and software), co-creation and co-innovation of products, support in building pilots and Proofs-of-Concept (POCs) and mentorship wherever required. The company will also build a sandbox environment to help startups build solutions.

“The experience centre will help create breakthrough solutions with knowledge and expertise to create more value for startups and our partner,” T-Hub CEO M. Srinivas Rao said in a release.

Hexagon Capability Center India SVP and GM Navaneet Mishra said, “HCCI is the single largest R&D hub of Hexagon globally... working on all of Hexagon’s business units and technologies. To expand our innovation beyond our employee base, we have decided to collaborate with T-Hub. The Geospatial Experience Centre will be open to relevant startups and they will be able to build on top of our platforms and solutions and scale while solving real world problems.”

The centre will provide access to Hexagon’s geospatial technology for external research developments through academic and research partners.