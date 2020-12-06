Hyderabad

T-Hub, La Trobe varsity collaborate to help Australian startups

Start-up incubator T-Hub and Australia’s La Trobe University have forged a partnership to provide startups from Down Under access to Indian customers, new business opportunities and a deeper understanding of the innovation ecosystem in India.

Under the partnership, two growth stage Australian startups have been selected for the second stage of a Global Market Accelerator Programme. La Trobe University has launched the programme, in five countries, for the benefit of Australian startups, while AusIndustry, Victoria State Office, is funding it

It is a two-phase programme consisting of an online ‘feasibility study’ for eight weeks and a six-month incubation opportunity with T-Hub.

A release said after a rigorous evaluation process by subject matter experts from T-Hub and La Trobe University, four startups Treiner, TBH Pets, Anidra, and Tekuma, were selected for the first phase, eight-week component.

After the eight weeks of intervention, a panel of mentors selected Anidra and TBH Pets for the second phase.

In the second phase, T-Hub will execute the acceleration programme for six months and the startups will need to undergo intensive training.

The incubator will provide soft-landing measures such as mentoring, co-working space and product analysis to adapt the product or solution to the local market and establish strong connects with the customer and the investment community.

T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan said “Hyderabad is playing a major role in attracting not only larger brands but also startups to India owing to Telangana's reputation in ease of doing business, extended support and the world-class level of infrastructure. T-Hub's partnership with La Trobe is an important milestone in the growing collaboration in innovation between India and Australia.”

Director of La Trobe Regional Accelerator Cerasela Tanasescu said it was a fantastic programme that would enable Australian start-ups to showcase innovation and capability to an increasingly important and exciting market.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2020 12:22:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/t-hub-la-trobe-varsity-collaborate-to-help-australian-startups/article33260657.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY