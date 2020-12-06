T-Hub, La Trobe varsity collaborate to help Australian startups

Start-up incubator T-Hub and Australia’s La Trobe University have forged a partnership to provide startups from Down Under access to Indian customers, new business opportunities and a deeper understanding of the innovation ecosystem in India.

Under the partnership, two growth stage Australian startups have been selected for the second stage of a Global Market Accelerator Programme. La Trobe University has launched the programme, in five countries, for the benefit of Australian startups, while AusIndustry, Victoria State Office, is funding it

It is a two-phase programme consisting of an online ‘feasibility study’ for eight weeks and a six-month incubation opportunity with T-Hub.

A release said after a rigorous evaluation process by subject matter experts from T-Hub and La Trobe University, four startups Treiner, TBH Pets, Anidra, and Tekuma, were selected for the first phase, eight-week component.

After the eight weeks of intervention, a panel of mentors selected Anidra and TBH Pets for the second phase.

In the second phase, T-Hub will execute the acceleration programme for six months and the startups will need to undergo intensive training.

The incubator will provide soft-landing measures such as mentoring, co-working space and product analysis to adapt the product or solution to the local market and establish strong connects with the customer and the investment community.

T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan said “Hyderabad is playing a major role in attracting not only larger brands but also startups to India owing to Telangana's reputation in ease of doing business, extended support and the world-class level of infrastructure. T-Hub's partnership with La Trobe is an important milestone in the growing collaboration in innovation between India and Australia.”

Director of La Trobe Regional Accelerator Cerasela Tanasescu said it was a fantastic programme that would enable Australian start-ups to showcase innovation and capability to an increasingly important and exciting market.