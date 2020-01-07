T-Angel takes 31 start-ups under wings

Thirty-one start-ups have been selected for the first batch of T-Angel, an initiative of T-Hub incubator in association with LetsVenture investment platform.

A funding-focused mentorship is to be provided to the start-ups to make them investment-ready. The 31 start-ups from different sectors, including technology, healthtech, edtech, enterprise technology, will receive opportunities to raise funds from LetsVenture platform, angel networks, and venture capital funds, a release on Tuesday said.

Abda Digital, Cantilever Labs, Ideanz, Kahaniya, Movingnow, Needyin, Paxcredit, Relgo, Syntizen, Waste Ventures and Younify are among those selected. T-Hub is aiming to secure investments for a minimum of 10 start-ups.

T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan said the State has start-ups with potential to proliferate if funding is enabled at the right time. T-Angel creates the “appropriate environment for hungry entrepreneurs to connect with the right set of investors that T-Hub and LetsVenture have got on board for the programme.”

The selected batch will undergo regular interventions through boot camps and dedicated mentoring to build a strong investment case, which will also help them to raise capital. They will be eligible to be listed on LetsVenture’s investment platform, which in the last six years has helped over 190 start-ups raise over $85 million.

Founder and CEO of LetsVenture Shanti Mohan said “since we evaluate thousands of start-ups and showcase hundreds of them every year to investors, we have a vantage perspective on what investors are looking for”.