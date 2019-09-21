Warangal range police officers cry foul

After years of fighting Left-wing extremists, police officers of the Warangal range may have to work under their batchmates or their juniors of Hyderabad range and Hyderabad city, considered much safer zones, due to the alleged clerical mistakes while preparing the seniority list.

The 1995 batch Sub-Inspectors of Warangal range and presently working as Circle Inspectors say their batchmates from Hyderabad range and city have recently been promoted as Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) but their promotions look grim due to the ‘discrepancies’ in the list of promotions.

The officers, who came to the Assembly to represent their issue to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, said injustice was meted out to them and they lost four panel years due to the G.O. 54 issued in 2014, and find themselves at the bottom of the promotion list.

Representation

In their representation, the officers claimed that more than 60 vacancies of their range were removed due to clerical mistakes. The mistakes were not totally rectified and they lost seniority to their own batchmates of other zones.

After a consolidated list was prepared in 2016, senior officers admitted that Warangal range officers lost crucial panel years, they claimed.

Crucial vacancies lost

The Warangal range officers also lost crucial vacancies as they strictly followed the 70:30 ratio in promotions (30% for those coming from constable rank and 70% for direct SI recruitees).

Other ranges did not follow this strictly and this was revealed when they sought details of it through an Right To Information (RTI) application.

“The details of constable-rank promotees were not available with the department and that itself is an indication of some mistake,” the officers claimed.

Moreover, several deputation vacancies were created in other ranges to give them early promotions and this led to a gap between originally sanctioned strength and present strength.

“We assume some clerks did the mistake deliberately,” they said in their representation meant for the Chief Minister.

These officers fear that if the present system is followed, 67 officers from their junior batch will get promoted as DSPs ahead of them. Moreover, if the government increases the retirement age as announced earlier, there will be lesser vacancies, and the 1995 batch officers may remain as CIs while their batchmates will get another promotion as Additional SPs.

The officers, who met Home Minister Mahmood Ali and submitted a representation earlier, want the government to consider them for promotions before the 1996 batch officers of Hyderabad range and city are promoted.