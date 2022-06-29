Swiss Re GBS, IIRM to collaborate

Swiss Re Global Business Solutions (GBS) India, a part of reinsurance giant Swiss Re, has entered into an MoU with the Institute of Insurance and Risk Management (IIRM) to enhance capability building programmes in the Indian insurance industry.

It will collaborate with IIRM on the latter’s post graduate programmes in management, offering short modules, conducting lectures on re/insurance topics and creating opportunities for the institute’s students through internships and job placements, Swiss Re GBS said in a release on Wednesday.

The two organisations will aim to offer joint certification on technical topics such as global reinsurance and insurance trends. They will also undertake industry research to improve knowledge on the insurance ecosystem. The possibility of Swiss Re becoming a representative member on IIRM’s advisory panel and academic governing council will be explored, the release said.

Swiss Re's Head GBS Centres-India Amit Kalra and IIRM managing director Suresh Mathur exchanged the MoU documents.