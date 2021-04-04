Hyderabad

Swimming towards better physical and emotional health

People of various age groups took part in the swimming event.   | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) left canal hosted a mega swimming event with scores of people of all ages swimming a distance of several kilometres from Teldarpalli in Khammam rural mandal to Ramanagutta in Khammam urban mandal here on Sunday.

The event was held under the aegis of the town-based Khanapuram Haveli Swimming Association and saw enthusiastic participation of nearly 100 persons including several children.

It concluded at Ramanagutta locality.

The participants received a thunderous reception when they reached the closing point in the NSP canal after swimming a long distance in about three hours.

The event was organised to promote swimming as a means to improve overall health and physical fitness besides preventing drowning incidents and busting stress.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2021 11:56:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/swimming-towards-better-physical-and-emotional-health/article34239771.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY