Swimming towards better physical and emotional health

The Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) left canal hosted a mega swimming event with scores of people of all ages swimming a distance of several kilometres from Teldarpalli in Khammam rural mandal to Ramanagutta in Khammam urban mandal here on Sunday.
The event was held under the aegis of the town-based Khanapuram Haveli Swimming Association and saw enthusiastic participation of nearly 100 persons including several children.
It concluded at Ramanagutta locality.
The participants received a thunderous reception when they reached the closing point in the NSP canal after swimming a long distance in about three hours.
The event was organised to promote swimming as a means to improve overall health and physical fitness besides preventing drowning incidents and busting stress.