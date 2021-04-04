Swimming towards better physical and emotional health

Nearly 100, including children, take part in mega swimming event held at NSP left canal

The Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) left canal hosted a mega swimming event with scores of people of all ages swimming a distance of several kilometres from Teldarpalli in Khammam rural mandal to Ramanagutta in Khammam urban mandal here on Sunday.

The event was held under the aegis of the town-based Khanapuram Haveli Swimming Association and saw enthusiastic participation of nearly 100 persons including several children.

It concluded at Ramanagutta locality.

The participants received a thunderous reception when they reached the closing point in the NSP canal after swimming a long distance in about three hours.

The event was organised to promote swimming as a means to improve overall health and physical fitness besides preventing drowning incidents and busting stress.