Survey shows growing focus on health in India and role of vitamin C

April 08, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

As the world emerges from the pandemic, a notable focus on health is evident among people worldwide. In response, global healthcare company Abbott, in collaboration with IPSOS, has released the findings of its comprehensive survey titled ‘Healthy Living: The Role of Vitamin C.’

The survey, conducted on 2,000 people across nine cities of India including Hyderabad, sheds light on the evolving health priorities of individuals post pandemic. It underscores that nearly seven out of ten respondents prioritised good health, associating it with robust immunity, sustained energy levels and seamless daily functioning.

Associate director of medical affairs, Abbott India, Kartik Peethambaran emphasised the significance of vitamin C in bolstering the body’s immunity. He highlighted its role in preventing and treating respiratory infections, along with its multifaceted health benefits.

The survey revealed both observed and perceived benefits associated with vitamin C supplementation. Among the observed benefits, 52% of respondents noted a reduction in sick days during rainy and winter seasons with the use of vitamin C supplements, while 61% of women reported faster recovery from illness. Perceived benefits included approximately 60% of participants, including half of non-supplement users, attributing vitamin C supplements to improved recovery from illness.

Additionally, 65% of respondents perceived vitamin supplements as conducive to overall health maintenance, with 52% believing in its ability to support bone and joint health. Moreover, a significant majority (73%) reported adhering to sufficient water intake and a balanced diet to expedite recovery from illnesses.

Regarding the effects of low vitamin C intake, 60% of respondents expressed concerns over diminished immunity, while 36% associated low vitamin C intake with delayed recovery from illnesses.

Echoing this sentiment, consulting physician at Prajwala Hospital, Hyderabad, U. Victor Emmanuel highlighted the substantial health advantages associated with adequate vitamin C intake. He elucidated on its role in fortifying the body’s defences, promoting bone health, facilitating iron absorption, aiding in wound healing and maintaining oral health.