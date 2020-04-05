Surgeons’ body to contribute PPEs worth ₹45 lakh to health workers

Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) and some of the sections of the association — Association of Breast Surgeons of India, Association of Colon & Rectal Surgeons of India and Indian Association of Endocrine Surgeons — have jointly contributed ₹45 lakh to the Central ASI fund, which is being utilised solely towards bulk purchasing 3500 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

ASI president P. Raghu Ram said that after extensive search and negotiating the best possible rates, the association has placed the order to procure the PPEs from a Government of India-approved manufacturer with an established track record based out of Bengaluru. Within 10 days, the PPE sets would be delivered to the representatives of ASI in every State, which in turn will be “hand delivered” to healthcare workers that need them the most.

He urged every member of ASI to adopt a few families who are homeless and provide them food and shelter.

Crowdfunding initiative

Healthcare professionals from government and private sector are pooling money to buy Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for those working in front line at government hospitals. In an initiative by former students of Gandhi Medical College and Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA), 400 PPEs were distributed on Sunday.

Of those, 150 PPEs were distributed at Gandhi Hospital, 100 at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital, 50 each at Osmania General Hospital, Fever Hospital and Niloufer Hospital. Now, doctors from private sector hospitals are also contributing to the crowdfunding initiative.