Suneratech to invest more, ramp up hiring 

Sunera Technologies Inc., which has three Centres for Digital Acceleration (CDA) in the city, plans to invest $100 million in co-creating innovation for its customers globally.

It had opened the third CDA recently in Uppal, for businesses across to set up their innovation centres and experience digital solutions. The proposed investment will be made over five years, including on more CDAs, Managing Director Sudheer Mareddi said during a virtual media interaction.

Sunera, which enables organisations accelerate digital transformation, expects the CDA and digital technologies to create a minimum of 3,000 new jobs in India and USA over three years. Of its present global headcount of a little over 1,840 employees, 1,600 are in Hyderabad. The company also has 400 consultants.

In a press release, CEO Ravi Reddy said the purpose of new CDA here is to make global small and large businesses set up their innovation centres and understand not just the technology but also how to bring the startup culture.

“Enterprises do not have to spend millions in buying software and hardware and waste months together to set it up. Businesses can easily setup their innovation centres in CDA within 30-45 days and get started with innovation journey,” he said.