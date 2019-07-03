Study exposes abysmal learning levels

A study of learning outcomes among Class V and X students in the city has revealed that only 13.2% of children could spell and 13.6% could frame sentences while 54% could comprehend Telugu paragraphs.

In the sample size of 2,537 children — 1,204 boys and 1,333 girls — from 11 mandals in the city were tested in the presence of parents to reach the conclusions. The study was conducted in economically disadvantaged neighbourhoods in which 870 students were from government schools and 1,615 from privately-run schools.

“We conducted the study during the summer break from May 5-25. Our volunteers went to various localities across the city, and both parents and children were involved when we conducted the learning test. Many parents were shocked at the result,” said Dhanasiri Prakash, co-ordinator, Campaign for Learning Outcomes. The study was conducted by Child Rights Protection Forum based in Hyderabad.

Of the 2,537 children, 2,203 could write simple words in Telugu while 2,193 could not write sentences, and 1,741 were unable to comprehend paragraphs.

Among boys, 90.53% could not write Telugu words and 75.91% could not comprehend paragraphs. Girls fared marginally better — 83.4% could not read words in Telugu, 82% could not frame sentences in Telugu and 62% could not comprehend Telugu sentences.

Of the total children tested, 1,582 or 64.9% could not do simple operations including addition and subtraction, 2,172 failed to do multiplication and division, and 2,399 (95.8%) could not solve written equations in math.

“Many mothers saw the results of their children and started crying. Some of the children were studying in expensive private schools but the results were not very different for the government or private schools. They were struggling to pay fees and expected a better future for their children but were surprised,” said Swamy, a volunteer of Child Rights Protection Forum.

Parents shocked

A public hearing on learning outcomes organised by Child Rights Protection Forum in the city brought out an undercurrent of dissatisfaction, anger and frustration among parents sending their children to government schools.

“We work hard and invest in our children’s education, expecting them to have a better life than ours. But our children are unable to read, understand or do math,” said Padma, a single mother with two children. “We found out they are unable to read simple words or phrases in Telugu or English. We trust teachers, but they are failing us,” said the Saidabad resident.

A large number of parents from across the city shared their experiences with schools and expectations.

After hearing them out, former Member of Legislative Council K. Nageshwar said the agony of parents is understandable. “The government wants to give free electricity, two-bedroom houses and pension to senior citizens. Instead, it should focus on education, and make it effective as well as affordable,” he said.