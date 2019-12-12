Students form human chain against crimes on women

Several student organisation led by the Madiga Students Federation organised formation of a human chain in front of the Arts College on the campus of Osmania University here on Thursday, protesting agaisnt the government’s ‘discrimination’ in dealing with atrocities on women belonging to downtrodden sections of society.

The student unions’ leaders alleged that State and Central Governments were failing badly in preventing atrocities against women and to cover up the police failure they were allowing killing of accused persons in fake encounters. Irrespective of the criminality of the accused, they should be tried only under the provisions of the laws of the land and nobody had the right to deny their right to life.

Condemning the killing of Disha case accused in a ‘fake’ encounter, the student union leaders said the delivery of justice in such cases was different to downtrodden and affluent sections. They observed that atrocities against women from upper castes were being dealt with an “eye-for-eye” attitude, while registering cases was also being delayed in similar crimes against women of the downtrodden sections like minorities, SCs, STs and BCs.

President of MSF R. Lingaswamy, N. Sharat, G. Ravi, K. Badri, B. Narayana, Anji Yadav, G. Naresh, M. Ravi, Saleem Pasha, and R. Sreenu spoke.