Hyderabad

Students form human chain against crimes on women

more-in

Several student organisation led by the Madiga Students Federation organised formation of a human chain in front of the Arts College on the campus of Osmania University here on Thursday, protesting agaisnt the government’s ‘discrimination’ in dealing with atrocities on women belonging to downtrodden sections of society.

The student unions’ leaders alleged that State and Central Governments were failing badly in preventing atrocities against women and to cover up the police failure they were allowing killing of accused persons in fake encounters. Irrespective of the criminality of the accused, they should be tried only under the provisions of the laws of the land and nobody had the right to deny their right to life.

Condemning the killing of Disha case accused in a ‘fake’ encounter, the student union leaders said the delivery of justice in such cases was different to downtrodden and affluent sections. They observed that atrocities against women from upper castes were being dealt with an “eye-for-eye” attitude, while registering cases was also being delayed in similar crimes against women of the downtrodden sections like minorities, SCs, STs and BCs.

President of MSF R. Lingaswamy, N. Sharat, G. Ravi, K. Badri, B. Narayana, Anji Yadav, G. Naresh, M. Ravi, Saleem Pasha, and R. Sreenu spoke.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 8:34:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/students-form-human-chain-against-crimes-on-women/article30288436.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY